September 25, 2018

SAD BUT TRUE: Women Need To Protect Their Men From Unproven, Life-Destroying Accusations.

Melissa Danford:

Many also seem willing to abandon all statutes of limitation and questions of jurisdiction. I’m not a lawyer, but as a citizen it is easy to see how this idea is a protection, not an obstruction of justice. Certain agents enforce certain laws, so we can hold various bodies accountable in appropriate ways. Accusations made after certain limits are unreliable and often can no longer be proven. Who wants to go to trial for something that happened so long ago that a fair trial is impossible? We all benefit from statutes of limitation.

As we turn away from these protections for men, what is the logical outcome? If a vindictive woman or ideological zealot in this polarized time decides a man must be silenced, isolated, or otherwise moved out of the way, what protections will he have? What due process will protect the innocent? Should we pretend people, both women and men, do not make false accusations for a whole host of reasons?

I understand that some women have been, still are, and will be abused by men. I imagine every woman knows someone who has suffered in this way. But if we abandon the rule of law in our pursuit of some perfect justice, what will stand in the way when that pursuit comes back around?