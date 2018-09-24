September 24, 2018

WHY IS THE NYT SUDDENLY OPPOSED TO DECLASSIFYING THE FISA DOCS?

Flashback: In November of 2009, at the peak of the “Hide the Decline” global warming scandal, Andrew Revkin, the author of the Times’ enviro-blog wrote, “The documents appear to have been acquired illegally and contain all manner of private information and statements that were never intended for the public eye, so they won’t be posted here.” Michael Goldfarb of the Weekly Standard responded:

This is the position of the New York Times when given the chance to publish sensitive information that might hinder the liberal agenda. Of course, when the choice is between publishing classified information that might endanger the lives of U.S. troops in the field or intelligence programs vital to national security, that information is published without hesitation by the nation’s paper of record. But in this case — the documents were “never intended for the public eye,” so the New York Times will take a pass.

As Jim Treacher has said: