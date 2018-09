GET WOKE, GO BROKE: The Name ‘Weight Watchers’ Is Apparently Politically Incorrect, So They’ve Changed It.

The weight loss juggernaut formally known as Weight Watchers wants “everyone” to be included, and thus has announced a more politically correct name change to the more discreet “WW,” indicating a shift in focus from “weight” to “wellness.”

Weight Watchers – err, sorry, “WW” — might be about to learn the old adage that if everyone is your customer, then no one is.