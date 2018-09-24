September 24, 2018

OH: Advisor to Kavanaugh’s accuser was caught on audio in July predicting a coming plot to destroy nomination.

A Democratic operative and former Clinton White House official who is now an advisor to Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, predicted a “strategy” to defeat the US Supreme Court nominee months ago.

Ricki Seidman spoke about a plot to take down Kavanaugh in a conference call with the American Constitution Society in July, suggesting a “strategy will emerge” that would destroy the nomination of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

“I do think that over the coming days and weeks there will be a strategy that will emerge, and I think it’s possible that strategy might ultimately defeat the nominee,” Seidman said in audio that was recorded by the Republican National Committee’s War Room. “And whether or not it ultimately defeats the nominee it will, I think, help people understand why it’s so important that they vote.”