September 23, 2018

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Georgetown prof: ‘Kreepy Kavanaugh,’ ‘GOP doesn’t care about women…F*** them.’ But here’s the best part: “UUpdate: Dr. Fair responded to Campus Reform’s story about her previous Twitter comments after publication by personally attacking the reporter of this article. Fair also tweeted political talking points regarding Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the sexual assault accusations against him, as well as her political disagreements with President Donald Trump. Fair did not take issue with the accuracy of Campus Reform’s article.”