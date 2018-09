I TOO SUPPORT HIM, BECAUSE THE ACCUSATION AGAINST HIM IS UN-PROVABLE AND INNOCENT TILL PROVEN GUILTY IS THE LAW OF THE LAND: Seventy-Five Women Voice Support for Kavanaugh. And if the democrats manage to destroy his SC nomination, I suggest every woman (and man) out there take to the papers accusing every single elected democrat of rape. Because it’s time they ate the cake they’re baking.