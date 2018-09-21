September 21, 2018

FRENCH COURT ORDERS FAR-RIGHT LEADER MARINE LE PEN TO UNDERGO PSYCHIATRIC TESTS AFTER SHE SHARED IMAGES OF ISIS ATROCITIES:

Do you not see where this is going? Do you not see why it must be stopped cold?

The Soviet Union used to declare dissidents criminally insane and imprison them in psychiatric units. And now the same sort of thing is manifesting in the West, by those who want to preserve liberalism at all costs. Those who challenge the regime, even with facts and images, will be taken to court and forced to submit to tests to prove that they are not criminally insane.

A breathtaking irony: the French state is doing this to silence those who criticize barbarians who would destroy liberalism.