TO BE FAIR, SHE DOES WORK FOR THE NETWORK THAT EMPLOYS GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Joy Behar Claims “White Men” Aren’t Protecting Women from People Like “Probably Guilty” Kavanaugh. “What makes it even worse is that there is still no media uproar about the victims of Rep. Keith Ellison, and they are actually presenting proof of his abuse. So we can also add hypocrites to the growing pile of vices leftists like Behar gleefully engage in.”