GOT INTO MY OFFICE THIS MORNING AND FOUND A COPY OF KURT SCHLICHTER’S MILITANT NORMALS. I read the manuscript and blurbed it thusly: “The governing classes’ worst nightmare is the voters waking up to what’s been done to them. Kurt Schlichter’s Militant Normals is an insightful, prescient, and frequently downright hilarious look at what’s happened, and what comes next.”