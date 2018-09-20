September 20, 2018

THEY HAVE DESCENDED TO THIS LEVEL: A friend who wishes to remain anonymous, but whom I trust, informs me that a reporter from Politico called her today seeking dirt on Brett Kavanaugh based on vague rumors from Kavanaugh’s days as an attorney at Kirkland & Ellis. Then there is the request below, which rather tellingly asks for information on Kavanaugh, and not on the protagonist who actually attended Holton-Arms. The Senate needs to put an end to this farce as quickly as possible.