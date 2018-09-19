September 19, 2018

IF HE’S ELECTED, WOULD PHIL BREDESEN BE THE DEMOCRATS’ JEFF FLAKE OR JOHN MCCAIN? Bredesen backs Senate vote if Kavanaugh accuser won’t appear.

Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen said Wednesday that the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault “has a very credible story.” But he said the Judiciary Committee should consider proceeding with a vote if she does not testify under oath.

“She has put herself out there,” Bredesen said of Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her while they were both in high school. “If she decided at this point to not do something, I guess the committee has to go ahead and say, ‘Well, we were willing to listen, but if she’s not willing to talk, we need to go forward.’”