September 20, 2018

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Embattled Democrat bets against Kavanaugh. “Claire McCaskill broke the news last night that she’s not voting for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh. Yes, she’s a Democrat — but she’s running in a state that voted for Trump over Hillary by 18 points. This political move is remarkable, but McCaskill’s reasoning proved even more remarkable. You see, this embattled Democrat senator swears — she swears, mind you — that this decision has nothing — nothing — to do with the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.”

Tyler O’Neil is filling in for Liz this morning.