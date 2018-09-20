September 20, 2018

ANDREW MALCOLM: What’s really behind Obama’s stealth midterm campaign?

To be candid, Democrats really have no one else of political stature to help. Obama paid no attention to developing a farm team. He chose a non-threatening partner in Joe Biden, who’s nearly 20 years older. Bill Clinton picked a contemporary vice president and partner in Al Gore, who’s just two years younger, setting him up for possible succession.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is out as a current campaigner. The threat of her grabbing back the speaker’s gavel come January, blocking a GOP agenda and launching impeachment proceedings is a major target of numerous GOP campaigns. Democrats can’t send the 78-year-old anywhere but fundraisers with rich loyalists.

The Clintons may seek paid speaking invites, though who’d want their advice after so thoroughly botching the 2016 campaign that hung there for the taking?

Rep. Maxine Waters of California is a guaranteed media magnet, but giving her a podium is like waving a loaded gun in a crowded room. And she only talks Trump impeachment, which the Democratic Party desperately wants to hush until post-election for fear of motivating Republicans to vote.