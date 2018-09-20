September 20, 2018

NOW THAT’S A STRONG, COURAGEOUS WOMAN: DC McAllister Speaks About Threats Against Her for Anti-Abortion Tweet.

Meanwhile, Cristina King Miranda, who “courageously” came out yesterday in support of classmate Christine Blasey Ford on Twitter yesterday before deleting her supportive tweet, has since deleted her entire Twitter account. I suspect she did so after being unable to dodge questions about how the alleged attack “was spoken about for days afterwords in school,” despite Ford supposedly telling no one about it until her therapist in 2012.