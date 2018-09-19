September 19, 2018

“WE CAN’T REALLY GET FIRED:” Sting video of left-wing DOJ staffer bragging about misuse of govt. resources sparks investigation. “Allison Hrabar, a Justice Department paralegal, said in the undercover video that she found the address of a DC lobbyist by running his license plate at work, which she then used to organize a DSA protest outside his home. She admitted that she was not permitted to do so ‘officially.’ Other DSA members said that she used the department’s Lexis Nexis account to ferret out the addresses of protest targets.”