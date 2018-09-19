September 19, 2018
ANN ALTHOUSE: Do liberal media notice the elitism oozing from their discussion of the credibility of Christine Blasey Ford?
I’m overhearing the television, so I’m not going to link to anything, but I keep hearing the indicia of elite status — notably, that Blasey is a college professor.
I’m trying to think of how her allegations should be handled, and I want like cases to be treated alike. When will one allegation from long ago justify delaying the Senate confirmation process and the opening of new investigations?
The answer cannot be: when the accuser has elite status!
I’m thinking of how Paula Jones was denigrated 20 years ago. “If you drag a hundred-dollar bill through a trailer park, you never know what you’ll find,” James Carville said famously.
Actually, the answer is “when the accuser has elite status.” Paula Jones was a Deplorable — or what Joe Biden is now calling “dregs of society” — while Ford is a professor, and thus a member of the same elite tribe as journalists. Because what we have now in America, or at least in its media universe, is tribalism, rather than justice.