September 19, 2018

ANN ALTHOUSE: Do liberal media notice the elitism oozing from their discussion of the credibility of Christine Blasey Ford?

I’m overhearing the television, so I’m not going to link to anything, but I keep hearing the indicia of elite status — notably, that Blasey is a college professor.

I’m trying to think of how her allegations should be handled, and I want like cases to be treated alike. When will one allegation from long ago justify delaying the Senate confirmation process and the opening of new investigations?

The answer cannot be: when the accuser has elite status!

I’m thinking of how Paula Jones was denigrated 20 years ago. “If you drag a hundred-dollar bill through a trailer park, you never know what you’ll find,” James Carville said famously.

Actually, the answer is “when the accuser has elite status.” Paula Jones was a Deplorable — or what Joe Biden is now calling “dregs of society” — while Ford is a professor, and thus a member of the same elite tribe as journalists. Because what we have now in America, or at least in its media universe, is tribalism, rather than justice.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 5:05 pm