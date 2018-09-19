September 19, 2018

RUBIO DOXXES MIAMI CELEBRITY CHEF FOR SERVING VENEZUELAN DICTATOR MADURO:

Then he tweeted the phone number of [Nusret] Gokce’s restaurant in Miami, for which he was criticized for potentially opening up constituents who work at the restaurant to harassment. Tuesday, he defended himself against that charge and got in a dig at Gokce’s restaurant for its poor reviews.

“All I gave is the phone number; they should call the restaurant and complain about what the owner of the restaurant did. I haven’t asked them to do anything but that,” Rubio said. “This is an expensive restaurant, probably overpriced according to some of the reviews I’ve read.”

Gokce has also honored the deceased Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, which riled Florida’s Cuban-American population.