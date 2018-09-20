September 20, 2018

YOU’RE ALLOWED A LOT OF CALORIES WHEN YOU’RE 6’8″, WEIGH 300 LBS., AND WORK OUT DAILY: How does ‘burger connoisseur’ Glenn Jacobs, Knox County’s new mayor, stay in shape?

Yesterday, I ran into Knox County’s former Mayor, Tim Burchett, in a local diner. He was lunching with a 94year-old WWII veteran. We chatted a bit about my grandfather, who after fighting across Europe got put on a troopship for Japan and found out that the war was over while in the Pacific waiting to invade. Seems that everybody there back then was pretty happy about the atomic bomb. Burchett, who’s now running for Congress, said the people at Oak Ridge during World War II don’t get enough credit, and he’s right.