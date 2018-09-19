September 19, 2018

«

SERIOUSLY, HAS EVERYONE GONE MAD? IF I SAY THAT FLAKE FELT ME UP IN FIRST GRADE, AT AN UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, WILL HE THINK I NEED TO BE HEARD? WHAT ARE THESE PEOPLE DRINKING?  Breaking: Kavanaugh’s Accuser Says She Won’t Testify Until The FBI, Which Has Already Declined to Investigate Her Non-Federal-Jurisdiction 37 Year Old Allegations, Completes Its Investigation, Sometime After a Democrat is President.  What happened to innocent till proven guilty or the right to confront one’s accusers? Can’t the democrats wait to go the full Stalin?

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 4:00 am