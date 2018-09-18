September 18, 2018
DIANNE FEINSTEIN ON KAVANAUGH ACCUSATION: ‘I CAN’T SAY EVERYTHING IS TRUTHFUL.’
Senator Dianne Feinstein of California conceded Tuesday that she can’t attest to the veracity of Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school.
“[Ford] is a woman that has been, I think, profoundly impacted. On this . . . I can’t say that everything is truthful. I don’t know,” Feinstein told reporters on Capitol Hill when asked if she believed the allegation.
As one Twitter user noted, “And there we go. Why Feinstein sat on it for months. She didn’t buy it either. But she needed a last-minute Hail Mary so this is what she went for.”
