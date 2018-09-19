September 19, 2018

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Kava-Nope strategy: delay, delay, delay. Oh, and pay protesters. “Unlike in notorious #MeToo cases like those of Larry Nassar and Harvey Weinstein, this accusation has not launched more accusations. The most prominent men accused of sexual assault in the #MeToo era have had a long history of abusing women — many women. The allegations are decades old, well beyond the statute of limitations. This fact means that Ford is essentially a character witness against Kavanaugh. That’s why it matters that approximately 200 women have testified to the judge’s high moral character (a story of mine that Rush Limbaugh talked about yesterday). It also matters that two of Kavanaugh’s former girlfriends — who both knew him in high school — called him ‘a perfect gentleman’.”

Tyler O’Neil is filling in for Liz today with some very good stuff.