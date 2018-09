LAYERS OF EDITORS AND FACT-CHECKERS: The New York Times Thinks Angela Bassett is Omarosa. “Tuesday’s print edition of The New York Times incorrectly identifies a picture of actress Angela Bassett—the Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee who has played Tina Turner and Betty Shabazz—as Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former Trump employee who has played herself on both network television and in real life.”

Pretty sure that’s racism when a right-leaning publication does it.