DEMS AND DECAY: Michael Barone: Rahm Emanuel has given up on Chicago, and it’s a bad sign for all of America. “I happened to be in Chicago in the early weeks of December 2008, and saw the celebratory air of a city festooned with posters hailing the new president — the first president Chicago ever produced. But after leaving office in January 2017, Obama has not moved back to Chicago, and only visited briefly. Hope and change is not in the air.”