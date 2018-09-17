September 17, 2018

CONFIRM HIM AND BE DONE WITH IT: Megan McArdle: Caution, the Kavanaugh mess may never be resolved satisfactorily.

Contra conservatives, the vagueness of Ford’s story isn’t proof that it didn’t happen. If anything, the reverse: Liars tend to provide an excessive wealth of detail. But the lack of detail does make it essentially impossible for Kavanaugh to defend himself. “Prove you weren’t at a house party somewhere in Montgomery County between the years 1979 and 1982” would set a new high for Supreme Court nomination standards. A version of that standard would be applied again and again if this story, by itself, scuttles his nomination.

Well, of course, the plan is for it to only be applied to Republican nominees.