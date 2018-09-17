September 17, 2018

BAD NEWS FOR KAVANAUGH: So the Judiciary Committee is going to have Ford and Kavanaugh testify Monday. This puts Kavanaugh at a huge disadvantage, IMHO. His life history is public. In a normal litigation setting, Ford’s life history would be equally fair game, after being subject to discovery, deposition, and testimony. Indeed, when it comes to 30+ year old memories, it would be essential for an individual representing someone in Kavanaugh’s position to know whether an individual has undergone hypnosis (which can alter memories), has been diagnosed with particular psychiatric or other medical conditions that could affect memory, has suffered other traumatic events involving sex, has had a therapist who might have been suggestive, and so forth. Even if the Republicans had time to get all this information, which they don’t, in an area of “Me Too,” I doubt they would touch this stuff with a ten foot pole.