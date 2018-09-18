September 18, 2018

DISRUPTION: Life after Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy.

The most dangerous aspect of the Google mindset, in Gilder’s view, is that security takes a back seat. Security “is the most basic and indispensable component of any information technology,” yet Google almost completely ignores it. Protecting and authenticating data are its users’ and customers’ problems, not Google’s. In a world in which the free exchange of information eventually erases borders and irons out all human differences, the company believes, serious threats to security will disappear anyway. Indeed, Google’s commitment to building an AI-research center in China — where Chinese scientists will be able to develop technologies to help the People’s Liberation Army — while Google employees publicly protest working with the Pentagon gives a clear picture of Google’s failure to take national-security concerns seriously.

So what’s the answer? Gilder is clear and unequivocal: Blockchain is the future, not just because it will protect user data but because it will allow every user safe and immediate access to that data. It will usher in a world beyond Google.