September 18, 2018

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Declassified & It Feels So Good and Much, Much More. “Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) claims the declassification is an abuse of power. Let’s just see what’s in the those documents and then we can determine how dangerous it was to release them. The Democrats have played that card before, like when they shrieked the Nunes memo was a danger to national security and then once it was released we all saw what garbage that was.”

The claim or the memo? Do we really have to choose?