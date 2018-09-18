September 18, 2018

UGH: 1 in 11 Teens Have Vaped Marijuana, New Study Shows.

Of the slightly more than 20,000 teens surveyed in the school-based study, 9% self-reported that they had vaped marijuana. That extrapolates to 2.1 million middle and high school students using e-cigarettes to get high on cannabis products.

“Electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) are the most commonly used tobacco product among U.S. youth,” the study authors noted, confirming other reports that trends toward teen vaping, including the use of popular brand Juul, are only increasing. The study authors, affiliated with the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion’s Office on Smoking and Health at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, also found that young people who lived with a tobacco user were more likely to report using e-cigs to vape marijuana.