NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: In the world of socialist fashion, anonymous identical Mao suits are out for high ranking Inner Party bureaucrats. The new hotness? “Get used to me slaying lewks” in $2,880 designer outfits and $625 shoes.

It’s rather bad form for any socialist to get too close to the word “slaying.” It brings back many unfortunate memories that proponents of socialism would prefer to leave undiscussed.