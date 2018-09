JULIA SALAZAR, THE LEFT’S POST-TRUTH POLITICIAN: The democratic socialist lied. And lied. And lied. Then she won handily in Brooklyn.

To be fair, she was elected by a post-truth constituency. She’ll soon be ready to stand between the Styrofoam Greek columns, and then a career of promising “If you like your health care plan, you can keep your health care plan,” and flip-flopping on gay marriage.