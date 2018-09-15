September 15, 2018

JACK DUNPHY: LAPD Video Shows Female Officer Being Shot at Point-Blank Range During Traffic Stop.

“What would happen,” asks The Week columnist Matthew Walther in a Sept. 13 piece, “if American police officers carried whistles instead of guns?” He muses further: “Would the country descend instantly into a chaos of looting, arson, and mass murder? Or would we just go on with our lives, commuting to jobs, raising children, watching sports, whatever — the same routine, albeit with a little bit less of the low-key anxiety that comes with seeing cops with weapons?”

I invite you to read Mr. Walther’s entire piece, but be warned you might take it as a parody.