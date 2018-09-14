September 14, 2018

IT’S LIKE THE CULTURAL REVOLUTION — THE STUDENT “REVOLUTIONARIES” ARE JUST SHOCK TROOPS DOING THE BIDDING OF AN ADMINISTRATIVE FACTION: UNC officials watched protesters closely as Silent Sam fell, texts show. “The comments, among hundreds of pages of records released Wednesday in response to a request from WRAL News, stand in contrast to official university statements released in the ensuing hours calling the actions of around 250 protesters ‘unlawful and dangerous,’ and pledging an investigation.”