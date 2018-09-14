«
September 14, 2018

IT’S LIKE THE CULTURAL REVOLUTION — THE STUDENT “REVOLUTIONARIES” ARE JUST SHOCK TROOPS DOING THE BIDDING OF AN ADMINISTRATIVE FACTION: UNC officials watched protesters closely as Silent Sam fell, texts show. “The comments, among hundreds of pages of records released Wednesday in response to a request from WRAL News, stand in contrast to official university statements released in the ensuing hours calling the actions of around 250 protesters ‘unlawful and dangerous,’ and pledging an investigation.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:28 pm