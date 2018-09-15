September 15, 2018

IT DOES LOOK THAT WAY: Intel Chair: FBI, Justice Corrupted for Political Spying: Nunes warns China, not Russia, is ‘real threat.’

Democrats and their media allies seeking to advance a liberal political agenda corrupted the FBI and Justice Department in improperly spying on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, the chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence said this week.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R., Calif.), the intelligence panel head who has spearheaded an investigation into corruption at the FBI, also warned in a speech that China has emerged as the most serious strategic threat facing the United States.

Nunes said President Trump is close to declassifying new information he believes will show the FBI and Justice Department misused their counterintelligence power to spy on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.