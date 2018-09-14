September 14, 2018

CHRISTIAN TOTO: Forget Norm Macdonald, Why Won’t These Celebrities Apologize?

Norm Macdonald is breaking some sort of land speed record for his apology tour.

First, the “Saturday Night Live” alum apologized for daring to say Roseanne Barr might not be a racist and the #MeToo movement may contain flaws.

Then, he served up another mea culpa for referencing Down Syndrome in a clumsy fashion during his initial apology.

What’s next? The fact that Macdonald won’t join The Resistance with his new Netflix talk show may put a social justice target on his back. We’ll see.

It still begs the following question: why haven’t other stars apologized for saying much, much worse?