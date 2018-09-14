September 14, 2018

MORE ON THE EARTHSHAKING MATTER OF NIKKI HALEY’S CURTAINS: So the decision to buy was made in 2016, but the “action date” on the contracts — here and here — seems to be late March/early April 2017. Given the speed at which government operates, that doesn’t necessarily mean anything, but just fyi. (Links via Eugene Volokh, and the UCLA law library reference department.)

UPDATE: Meanwhile, here’s the NYT correction:

The new, accurate headline: State Department Spent $52,701 on Curtains for Residence of U.N. Envoy. But the old, inaccurate — by which I mean flagrantly and deliberately dishonest — headline has circled the social-media globe three times, which was, I believe, the intent all along.