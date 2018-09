WELL, THIS IS GOING TO HARSH SOME PEOPLE’S MELLOW: NPR: “Paul Manafort’s cooperation agreement with the special counsel does not include matters involving the Trump campaign, according to a person familiar with the case.”

Manafort is pleading to things that had nothing to do with the campaign, but that he almost certainly never would have been prosecuted for if he hadn’t managed the Trump campaign. But no witchhunt.