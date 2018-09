UGH: Lawnmower Parents: A New Low in Parenting Philosophies. “Some parents must want their kids living with them for the rest of their life.”

My wife and I are still a few years away from this — our oldest is only 12 — but I have to believe the most rewarding part of parenting is seeing your kids make it on their own in the real world. How else can you know you’ve done a good job of it?