PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot: Kerry Would Sue Trump for ‘the Lives That Will be Lost’ Due to Climate Change.

—PJ Media.com, today.

Chaser: Five luxury homes, 76-foot yacht, SUV, and a private jet: John Kerry models the lifestyle of a liberal who allegedly believed James Hansen’s 1988 carbon dioxide warning.

—Tom Nelson, December 22, 2012.