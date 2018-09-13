September 13, 2018

HERE WE GO AGAIN: Bolivia is following Venezuela and Nicaragua – and that’s toward totalitarian rule.

Bolivian President Evo Morales announced last week that he will submit to his country’s Congress – where he enjoys a comfortable majority – a “law against lies,” which would penalize news about his government that he doesn’t like.

In several statements in recent weeks, Morales said he will propose a law to “punish liars” in the media and to “moralize” independent news organizations. The Inter-American Press Association has denounced that the proposed law would impose an all-out censorship on the media.

It’s ironic that Morales does even dare to publicly bring up the issue of lying. He has repeatedly promised to retire after finishing his constitutionally-allowed term, only to circumvent the rule of law to re-elect himself several times.