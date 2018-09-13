September 13, 2018

SCENT OF A WOMAN: Reproductive Hormones Related To How Attractive A Woman Smells. “Reproductive hormones control a woman’s monthly cycle and regulate fertility. Reproductive hormones are also related to how attractive a woman smells a study now shows. Researchers at the University of Bern demonstrate that some women smell better to men than others—namely those who are ‘fittest’ for reproduction.”

Hypothesis: The role of perfumes is to interfere with this, leveling the playing field.