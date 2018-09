PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot: As Hurricane Florence approaches, American politics is put on pause.

—Headline, NBC.com, 7:52 AM ET today.

Chaser:

● MSNBC: How Can ‘Climate Change Deniers’ Respond to Hurricane?

● Andrea Mitchell Hammered as She Tries to Politicize Disaster Relief.

—Headlines, NewsBusters, tonight.