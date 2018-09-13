September 13, 2018

DAVID BARON, CALL YOUR OFFICE: Hiker found dead on Mount Hood was likely killed by cougar: Officials. “Wolfer said about 6,600 cougars live in the state, and reports of them threatening livestock or pets are common, but human attacks are unheard of. Authorities continue to search for the animal. Male cougars can grow to be 120 to 200 pounds and generally hunt deer, elk, hares and wild birds, like turkeys.”

