September 13, 2018

THE CREEPY LINE: Initial Screening in NYC Sold Out.

“An eye-opening documentary, The Creepy Line reveals the stunning degree to which society is manipulated by Google and Facebook and blows the lid off the remarkably subtle – hence powerful – manner in which they do it. The Creepy Line is a title taken from the words of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, when during a 2010 interview he explained Google’s code of conduct: ‘The Google policy on a lot of things is to get right up to the creepy line and not cross it.’ However, as Dr. Robert Epstein explains in the film, ‘Google crosses the creepy line every day.’ Containing interviews with Jordan B. Peterson, Peter Schweizer, and others, The Creepy Line offers an explosive look at the meddling and intervening done by Google and Facebook on their supposedly “neutral platforms.”

Here’s the trailer:

Looks good, and in plenty of time to induce those Halloween chills.