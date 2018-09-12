September 12, 2018

BURN THE HERETIC: ‘I’m Not For That Third Gender Sh*t’; NY Democrat Accused of Using Transphobic Slur.

New York State senator Jesse Hamilton, a Democrat, is under fire after be accused of making anti-transgender comments to a constituent while campaigning for re-election in South Brooklyn on Tuesday morning. His staff says he was misinterpreted.

According to a post by Alejandra Caraballo in the closed Facebook group “Prospect Lefferts Gardens and Brooklyn Neighbors,” Hamilton was pressed about his support for the LGBTQ community. In response, Hamilton allegedly said, “I’m not for that third gender shit.”

Caraballo described how the situation unfolded. In her post, she wrote:

I ran into state senator Jesse Hamilton who was campaigning this morning in front of the Winthrop 2/5 stop. I asked him about GENDA (gender expression non discrimination act) and he tried to say he’s pro-LGBTQ and then literally says to me, “I’m not for that 3rd gender shit.” That just confirmed my vote for Zellnor Myrie.

In later comments, Caraballo was asked whether those were Hamilton’s actual words. She said, “Yes, those were his actual words. He tried attacking Zellnor as not supportive of the LGBTQ community and then casually dropped that line.”