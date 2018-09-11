September 11, 2018

WHY ARE DEMOCRATS SO VIOLENT? California Man Arrested After Trying to Stab GOP Candidate, Police Say:

California man Farzad Fazeli was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trying to stab a congressional candidate at a fair on Sunday, police said.

Local media identified the candidate as Republican Rudy Peters, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell in November.

Peters survived serious injury thanks to a malfunctioning switchblade, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The attempted stabbing was preceded by Fazeli making “disparaging remarks” about the Republican Party, according to the sheriff’s office.