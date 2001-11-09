September 11, 2018

GENE MUNSTER: If Tesla doesn’t overhaul the board right now, it could spell the end for the company.

The best scenario is for Musk to stay at Tesla, but something has to change.

It seems the core problem for Musk and Tesla is that he’s surrounded by people unwilling or unable to stand up to him, as can easily happen with powerful people. At worst, this appears to be true of his board.

We think Tesla’s board needs an overhaul. There are too few independent directors and too many directors with long-term relationships to Musk as investors, overlap with other companies like SpaceX, family or otherwise. There’s no one on the board that has Musk’s ear to truly influence him to fix these self-inflicted wounds.