September 11, 2018

DOG BITES MAN: Ken Starr Makes Makes Explosive Revelation About Hillary Clinton In New Memoir.

In Starr’s memoir, which was obtained in advance by Fox News, Starr recounts his investigation into the death of White House adviser Vince Foster and other matters related to the Whitewater investigation.

“I was upset over Mrs. Clinton’s performance, and was even considering bringing the matter before the Washington grand jury for possible indictment on perjury,” Starr wrote, according to an excerpt of “Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation” reviewed by Fox News.

“In the space of three hours, she claimed, by our count, over a hundred times that she ‘did not recall’ or ‘did not remember,'” Starr continued. “This suggested outright mendacity. To be sure, human memory is notoriously fallible, but her strained performance struck us as preposterous.”

Starr said that he ultimately decided not to bring charges against the then-first lady because it would be difficult to prove that she lied when she said “I don’t recall” and “I don’t remember.”

“What was clear was that Mrs. Clinton couldn’t be bothered to make it appear as if she were telling the truth,” Starr concluded.