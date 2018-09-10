September 10, 2018

HURRICANE: Southern Virginia Beach should prepare to evacuate for Hurricane Florence, city manager says. Getting away from the coast is a good idea, but folks inland need to be ready too. Joe Bastardi thinks there’s a strong chance the storm will stall out over North Carolina and dump ungodly amounts of rain.

UPDATE: Hurricane Florence threatens to unleash catastrophic inland flooding in Carolinas, Virginias. They’re saying we’ve got a chance of tropical-storm winds here in Knoxville.