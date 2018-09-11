September 11, 2018

NEWS YOU CAN USE: Top 5 riskiest airport Wi-Fi.

San Diego: It scored a perfect 10 on Cornet’s scale. They found an SSID called SANfreewifi carrying out an ARP poisoning attack. Cornet estimates you had a 30% chance of connecting to at least a medium-risk WiFi access point at the time they studied the airport.

John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, AKA Orange County: It’s the airport to get to the happiest place on Earth but you will not be happy if you don’t use a VPN there and get hacked.

Houston Hobby Airport: This is the smaller airport to Houston Intercontinental, AK George H W Bush airport. Hobby has often has cheaper fares but that doesn’t mean y9ou should cheap out on your protection. Maybe just tether to your wireless carrier there.

Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers: Oh all those spring breakers flying through and looking to ‘gram. A feast of data for the hackers. You really want to make sure your using https there.

Newark Liberty International Airport: If you can hack it there you’ll hack it anywhere. It’s up to you to secure your ports!