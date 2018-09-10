September 10, 2018

WELFARE STATE, OR MULTICULTURAL DIVERSITY: CHOOSE ONE. “To translate these findings: people will tolerate large, invasive, redistributionist states so long as they think people more or less like themselves are benefiting; that is, provided that the public sector is perceived as an overlord of a large family. However, when conditions change, and the population loses its collective demographic characteristics, people don’t like their tax dollars funneled to people too much unlike themselves. They will fight that one of two ways: dismantling the welfare state or kicking out those perceived to be interlopers. In short, all data indicate that the mix of the two – high diversity and high welfare – is not politically sustainable.”